Vancouver Realtors Jenny Wun of Oakwyn Realty and Toni Sing of Belair Realty took time during the pandemic to launch a new podcast in June.

They say their goal was to create a podcast with “a mix of real estate business tips, actionable business building strategies and aspirational stories from the industry’s most influential leaders to help others maximize their own professional and personal growth.”

In the eight episodes released so far, Wun and Sing discuss breaking down challenging real estate deals and overcoming real-life barriers, as well as a host of other topics. They say they hope to “provide a roadmap to help build your real estate empire” and that they are “on a mission to share their greatest passion and purpose in life.”

Guest so far have included author and business coach Jill Sinclair, Oakwyn Realty co-founder and president Morgan Browne and former Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president Ashley Smith.

The episodes are released every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google. Video versions are available on the In The House IGTV and on YouTube.