Jason Yochim has been named inaugural CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

Yochim will assume his new responsibilities on Jan. 1, 2020, when the association is formed through an amalgamation of the Association of Regina Realtors, Association of Saskatchewan Realtors and Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors.

“Saskatchewan Realtors Association’s primary mission is to serve and advance the interests of all its members by building a more influential single association in Saskatchewan,” says Cliff Iverson, chair of the CEO Selection Committee. “Jason joins us during a transformative time in our industry and the province. We are confident he is the right leader for us as we embark on this new chapter.”

Yochim has experience in sales, leasing, training, property management, project development, construction and association management. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors in 2011, Yochim served as realty manager with the Ministry of Government Services and as a residential Realtor for 13 years. He is also an active member of the business community, most recently serving as president and Human Resources Chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

“A highly respected leader in real estate, Jason’s exceptional career and leadership experience will help advance our vision and forge new strategic direction,” says Iverson. “He will be a natural ambassador for our members and the industry.”

The new association will include more than 1,500 real estate brokers, salespeople, property managers and affiliates.