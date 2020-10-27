Jason and Aneta Fleming of Realty Executives Plus in Niagara Falls, Ont. recently raised $5,353 for a local charity at their annual Pick-A-Pumpkin event.

More than 500 people attended the event, contributing 1,427 pounds of food and $1,643 in cash donations to the local food bank. The Flemings gave away 175 pumpkins to participants and had such demand that they had to get more pumpkins.

“We can’t thank Aneta and Jason enough for their continued support through the 11th Annual Pick-A-Pumpkin event. This event has become a local favourite, and something that our community looks forward to every year,” says Lauren Lewitzky, fundraising and events co-ordinator at Project SHARE.

The charity provides emergency food and services to children, families and seniors in Niagara Falls.