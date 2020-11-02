Victoria-based Jane Logan of Sutton Group – West Coast is chair of Women United Greater Victoria, which recently organized a sold-out virtual fundraiser and gin-tasting event in support of the Little Phoenix Daycare, one of the first trauma-informed daycares in Canada. The funds raised contribute to the completion of the Little Phoenix Daycare, providing a safe haven for young children who are dealing with high levels of stress and trauma related to family violence, sexual, psychological and physical abuse and/or experiences such as living in a refugee camp.

“The engagement and generosity of the participants, along with the experienced mixologist and auctioneer, created a very active evening via Zoom and a fantastic end result of over $31,000 raised, exceeding our targeted goal of $25,000,” says Logan.

Auctioneer Cam Drew, managing partner of ThermoProof Windows & Doors in Chemainus, B.C., was able to get “tremendous participation from attendees during the live auction,” says Logan. “In fact, most auction items sold for at least double their market value.”

Women United Greater Victoria launched in 2019. It is a global giving circle of more than 70,000 women leaders in 65 communities. Since 2002, the organization has raised and invested more than $1.7 billion.