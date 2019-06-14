James Lopushinsky and Spencer Bergen have acquired the ownership of Coldwell Banker Redwood Realty in Whitehorse. The new owners are experienced sales professionals who were already associated with the Yukon Territory brokerage.

The former owners were Frank Silvestri, Don MacDonald, Jennifer Hansen and Terry Bergen. Silvestri and MacDonald will remain with the company in a sales capacity.

Bergen and Lopushinsky were both born and raised in the Yukon. The brokerage has been in business for over 40 years. A Coldwell Banker affiliate since 1996, the company is now the top Coldwell Banker office in Canada in unit sales for its size category.

“The company has built a solid reputation over the years and is now one of the most respected businesses in Whitehorse,” says Bergen. “We’ll continue to build strong relationships in the future, as we begin this new chapter for the Coldwell Banker global brand here in the Yukon.”

Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates of Canada, says, “Coldwell Banker Redwood Realty has been a northern mainstay in our network for over 23 years. We’re eager to support James and Spencer as they continue the company’s legacy in their new ownership roles.”