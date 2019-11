James Buonassisi recently joined Re/Max Select Realty in Vancouver. With a family history in property ownership and management, real estate was a natural choice for Buonassisi, says his website. After acquiring his license, he quickly became an annual member of the Medallion Club, which recognizes the top 10 per cent of Realtors in Vancouver.

He has worked all over Greater Vancouver, with the main focus of his work in East Vancouver.