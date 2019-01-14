Lone Wolf Technologies has named Jack Blaha as its new CEO and Patrick Arkeveld as executive chairman.

Arkeveld spearheaded several initiatives since joining the company in 2015, including the acquisition of Instanet Solutions, which significantly expanded the company’s product portfolio to become the largest brokerage software platform in North America, the company says.

“Jack brings the skill set and experience to drive Lone Wolf forward on this tremendous upward trajectory, and I am confident he will serve our clients well in the years ahead. I look forward to supporting Jack and Lone Wolf, as we continue to grow the company and our influence in the real estate industry.”

Blaha was the former CEO of PeopleAdmin, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, where he led the organization through a similar period of significant growth. Lone Wolf is also a Vista company. Prior to this role, Blaha served as EVP and COO at Aptean, Inc., where he led the global product, development, corporate development, professional services and support teams. He has a 20-year track record of technology leadership and client-focused innovation, the company says.

“Lone Wolf has a fantastic reputation in the residential real estate software industry and Patrick has built a great foundation, company culture and product portfolio,” says Blaha. “I look forward to learning more about the real estate industry and how we can continue to meet the needs of real estate professionals with innovative technology and a fantastic user experience.”

Rob Rogers, principal at Vista Equity Partners and Lone Wolf board member, says: “Jack has a track record of successful leadership within several Vista companies and other technology firms. He joins Lone Wolf with a wealth of experience in driving innovation and improving the client experience. Jack’s experience and strong history of leading high-performing teams will support Lone Wolf’s growth and deliver unrivalled value to our customers.”