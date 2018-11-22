By Bruce Keith

In real life, and especially in sales, it’s your emotional quotient that will make you successful rather than your intelligence quotient. In this video, Bruce Keith gives you a formula for success.

  1. Hello, Mr. Keith, I liked your topic of discussion. Please forgive me if I bring a change to your words from the grammar point of view. Would it be alright if we say emotional quotient vs intelligent quotient? The reason behind this change would be Adjective + Noun. Thank you for you patience! With best wishes!

