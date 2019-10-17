By Alex Camelio

If you have a cell phone, you’ve been getting them too. Robo-calls are increasing, to the point where many people aren’t even picking up the phone if they don’t recognize the number (I’m one of them!). Both Android and iOS are taking steps to block these calls completely.

For Realtors reaching out to leads, this could mean the death of cold calls as we know them. If the people you’re trying to call don’t have your number saved already, you’ll be routed into phone no-man’s-land. This will make cold calls and following up with people who haven’t yet added you to their contacts more difficult. So, you need to find the best strategies for getting into someone’s contacts and staying top of mind. Your follow-up strategy should start to include getting into a prospect’s contacts, if you haven’t been doing this already.

