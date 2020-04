By Dan Wood

Recently I had Chelsea Peitz on my show. She is an Instagram marketing expert who has just released a book on the subject. We did a full one-hour webinar on Instagram marketing for real estate agents. I’m going to shrink it down as much as possible to just the highlights.

One of the main things we want you to do is work smarter, not harder, because a lot of people are spinning their wheels with Instagram. They don’t feel like they’re getting anything from it. Check out my video!