By Richard Robbins

Day-to-day overall happiness is something most busy real estate professionals prioritize near the bottom of the totem pole, long after what is traditionally thought of as business-related or dollar productive activities. This is not a good strategy for your long-term growth and mental health. The real estate industry is complicated and challenging, and keeping a positive state of mind is key to increasing not only your happiness levels, but also your productivity levels.

The Global Happiness Exercise is a brief self-analysis to help you discover where you are now in terms of your overall happiness, then you drill deeper to find out exactly which areas of your life may be holding you back. Finally, you will compare the two ratings to decide next steps. Watch the video and download the exercise here.