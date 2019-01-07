By Mark Weisleder

As we enter the new year, it is always a good idea to reflect on the past year and recognize all that is good in our industry. Here are five things I am especially grateful for.

1. The careful real estate agent:

Three times last year I was asked to represent buyers or sellers who had made their own private deal. When I looked at the paperwork, it did not take long to realize that the agreement was not valid or enforceable, because it was not accepted in a timely manner and/or conditions were not waived in time. It made me appreciate even more the detail that real estate agents take on every deal, to make sure everything is done in a timely manner. It is easy to take this for granted. Thank you to every careful agent out there who has entrusted their clients to our firm.

2. The real estate lawyer community:

There really is no such thing as a “simple” real estate deal and I always laugh to myself when a potential client describes their transaction that way. No one can appreciate the stress involved in making sure an agreement closes on time and with no issues than the real estate lawyer community. I am grateful for being able to work with other lawyers to make sure that especially when there are issues, we work together, for the benefit of our respective clients, to make sure that everything gets resolved in an amicable manner. No one wins when people go to court. Thank you to every lawyer I have had the pleasure of dealing with from opposite sides this past year.

3. Mortgage brokers and lenders:

Whether acting for private lenders or borrowers, it is easy to overlook the level of detail that goes on behind the scenes, to make sure not only that a borrower gets approved for a loan, but that all lender conditions are approved prior to the closing date, whether it is a purchase or a refinancing. It also means being available to assist in resolving issues, right up to the minute of closing. Thank you to every mortgage broker or lender who has assisted in making deals go as smoothly as possible.

4. My partners and staff:

Real estate transactions cannot be processed by one person. It takes a dedicated team of lawyers, law clerks, accounting and administrative staff to permit us to deliver on our promise of a stress-free closing of every real estate transaction. I am very grateful to my partners, law clerks and staff for all they do to permit me to do my own job of servicing clients that much easier.

5. Our clients:

There is no greater satisfaction than assisting a young family to realize their dream of home ownership. I appreciate the trust that clients give to me and my firm to assist and protect them in what is usually the largest transaction of their lives. We look forward to working this year with the rest of the real estate community of agents, lawyers, mortgage brokers and lenders to make sure that we always seek to improve the client experience in any way that we can.

Thank you to all those who have read my columns and listened to my video emails or attended a seminar I have given at your real estate brokerage or local board. I appreciate your feedback very much. If you have ideas for future columns, or just need assistance with your transaction, please contact me.