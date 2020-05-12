The former Century 21 du Cartier brokerage in Lasalle, Que. has joined the Royal LePage network. Owned by Ilona Trosman and Andrei Krakhmalnikov, the brokerage of 10 real estate brokers will trade under the name Royal LePage Local.

Trosman started her career as a real estate broker in 2002 and bought her first brokerage in 2006 with Groupe Sutton. Krakhmalnikov became a real estate broker in 2005. They joined forces in early 2016 as owners of Century 21 du Cartier, with a cumulated experience of more than 30 years in real estate.

“We are delighted to be joining a company that has such an important footprint in Quebec and Canada,” says Trosman. “The Royal LePage name has a great reputation and allows us and our brokers to get a foot in the door when reaching out to clients. As agency owners, we always try to deliver beyond expectations to offer the best service to our brokers and clients.”

Royal LePage says this is the fourth Century 21 brokerage and the 14th brokerage overall in Quebec to join Royal LePage since 2016. The company says Royal LePage is the fastest growing real estate brand in Quebec, with a 55 per cent growth rate in broker count since May 2016. It says between 2014 and 2019, Royal LePage brokers in the province increased their productivity by 41.3 per cent and saw an increase in sales volume by 93.3 per cent.