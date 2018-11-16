Howard Roth has been hired as an independent advisor by Avison Young and will report to CEO Mark Rose.

Most recently global head of EY’s real estate, hospitality and construction practice, Roth will provide advice and counsel to Rose and the Avison Young management team on the direction and implementation of the company’s growth strategy. Roth’s role will include advising on strategic acquisitions and capital transactions, supporting the firm’s expanded global footprint in new markets in Europe and Asia, and direct involvement in key corporate projects, the company says.

“The creation of Howard’s new independent advisor role and the three earlier board additions demonstrate that Avison Young is committed to assigning prominent leaders throughout our organization and strengthening our commitment to outstanding client service and corporate governance,” says Rose.

Roth was previously a member of EY’s global practice group, which comprised senior leaders of the firm’s global partnership. Earlier in his 32-year tenure with EY, he led the company’s New York real estate industry and tax practices.