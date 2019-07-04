By Alex Camelio

How do you make it easy for clients to choose you as their agent? Simply put, it’s by focusing on them rather than yourself. Most agents talk mostly about themselves, their sales, their competence, blah blah blah. Any presentations or meetings with agents that the buyer/seller attends is going to run together in their minds – what is there to set them apart?

When you focus on the client, talking to them mainly about their own wants and needs, they will immediately get the feeling that you’re there to help rather than to sell them. And that interaction lays the basis for a consumer experience they’ll want to repeat or will refer to others. Watch the video to see how to do that, or read the story.