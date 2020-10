By Richard Robbins

If you’re in a market that is experiencing multiple offer situations, here are five ideas to help give you a competitive advantage. Make sure your buyers are prepared to put in their best offer – with their deposit ready to go and with no conditions if at all possible. Ask your buyers, “Are we making an offer, or are we trying to win?” Make sure you are well prepared so that you and the buyers have no regrets if they don’t get the home.