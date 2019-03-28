By Michael Krisa

A couple of weeks ago I did video what to do when you get Facebook messages from your friends asking you, “Why, are you trying to friend me again?”

If you haven’t read the article and watched the corresponding video about what to do to protect your friend’s list, here is the link.

Today I want to cover the other half of the equation – what to do when someone sends you a friend request and you know that you’re already friends. Watch the video as I walk you through what to look for and the steps to take to protect your account, or read the story here.