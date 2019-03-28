By Michael Krisa

A couple of weeks ago I did video what to do when you get Facebook messages from your friends asking you, “Why, are you trying to friend me again?”

If you haven’t read the article and watched the corresponding video about what to do to protect your friend’s list, here is the link.

Today I want to cover the other half of the equation – what to do when someone sends you a friend request and you know that you’re already friends. Watch the video as I walk you through what to look for and the steps to take to protect your account, or read the story here.

Michael Krisa has a unique style that demystifies video marketing and helps brokers and agents alike implement this powerful strategy into their marketing mix, using nothing more than their mobile devices. Michael received his real estate license in 1989 and is a licensed real estate broker, a syndicated columnist and a freelance internet marketing consultant. As a sought-after speaker and trainer, he is best known for helping to utilize video and video marketing in a way that actually works to make Realtors money! With over 400 interviews to his credit, Michael has become recognized as “That Interview Guy”. Send him an email.

