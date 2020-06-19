By Mary-Anne Gillespie

Every business owner has faced adversity in the last few months. Each one has been kicked down, presented with a mountain and felt discouraged. Some have fallen into that deep, dark hole and felt unsure about how they would get out.

The business owners who believe they can get out of the hole and take the steps to do so are steps ahead. When you stop being a victim and start doing what it takes to climb out, you experience your inner H.E.R.O. moment. H.E.R.O. stands for Hidden Everywhere R Opportunities, because there are opportunities at every corner, including in the darkest of holes.

Here are some of the ways you can bring about your inner H.E.R.O. moment, get out of that slump, and finally, build the real estate business you have been dreaming of.

1. Cultivate an abundance mindset.

If you are choosing goals based on what you think you can accomplish right now, they aren’t big enough. Having an abundance mindset is a huge element of getting out of the hole of adversity. Every experience, good or bad, will benefit you if you can see the opportunities. When you believe that, no goal or dream is too big.

2. Trust yourself.

You have been through some hard trials in your life, we all have. Look at this situation with a “been there, done that” attitude. Yes, you have experienced harder and got through worse. Give yourself a moment to feel down, and then trust that just like those other times, you will get yourself through this.

3. Be mentally prepared.

When you are mentally prepared for adversity, it’s not as shocking or disheartening when it happens. Expect adversity, expect challenges, trials and struggles. Then, make a plan. Your mind controls your actions and reactions, so prepare your mind for adversity.

4. Never give up.

Are things tough for business owners right now? Heck yes. But experiencing adversity isn’t your free pass to give up. You need to relentlessly look for opportunities, for lessons and for resources. No one is going to save you from adversity, that is the victim mentality. Be the hero.

5. Find your tribe.

This doesn’t just mean finding people who will support you. It’s about finding people who have been in your struggle before and got themselves out of it. Find people who can lead you to resources, tools and solutions. These are the people who will crawl down into your hole with you and guide you to a way out.

6. Be their hero.

The best part of having your H.E.R.O. moment is that it allows you to be a hero for others. The more adversity you face in your business, the more experience you have with survival. Right now, there are people in this industry who are feeling victimized and stuck. You can be the hero who guides them to the solutions that worked for you.

You will face adversity over and over again in your business and in your life. It is how you become a H.E.R.O. and get out of the hole that allows your business to be more successful than you ever imagined.