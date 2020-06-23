By Dan Martin

All real estate agents strive to secure listings. Securing a listing appointment is one thing but getting the homeowners to trust you with their property is easier said than done.

The listing presentation could be a simple conversation with a homeowner. But most successful agents include slide decks, documents and visuals to execute their expertise. This is done to build trust to help win that listing.

Let’s get this straight. No one wants to hear a boring presentation, regardless of what you’re presenting. You need to help yourself with a compelling listing presentation. Convince the homeowners that you are the right choice.

1. Give your customer a preview of your presentation:

Establish the feeling of your whole presentation by sending a heads-up to the homeowners. What should they expect? Try to pique their interest. This way, it will make them take to you easier.

The more touchpoints you make, the better the relationship you will establish. Keep it simple, yet informative. Send a sleek PDF that lets them know what they should ask.

This preview should be a showcase of your marketing strategy. This way your clients will trust you and be confident that you can help them. They will also know what to expect from you. You should be aware that this presentation will set the tone for your collaboration.

2. Get to know the homeowners:

Take time to get to know the homeowners. Build a foundation of trust with them. Make them feel that you are going to help them sell their house/property to the right buyer. Be there for them every step of the way.

These homeowners want to feel like you are with them from the very beginning until the end. You want them to feel confident in your skills. Also, selling a house is usually filled with emotion. The homeowners trust that you will take good care of their memories with the house.

3. Create an outstanding presentation:

Impress your customers with a unique presentation. Have interesting and informative visuals that would catch the homeowners’ attention. Your slide deck should be entertaining and interactive.

But make it slick and simple. Try not to overwhelm your clients with information. Highlight the most important things that they should be aware of. The design of the presentation should also be appealing to your customers. You can find many free PowerPoint templates online to help you with this.

Don’t bring your presentation as a pile of papers and brochures. Be creative and inventive. Be out of the ordinary.

Trying to find the right papers while talking about your greatness won’t bring you success. Ensure that your presentation is to the point, inventive and well-advertised.

The hard work was done by sending a preview piece. So be sure your presentation matches your client’s anticipation. Stick to the important point, digitalize it and make them participate. Give your client a hard copy. And, most importantly, make the pitch on-point.

4. Exhibit your marketing skills:

Show them you are an expert in your field. Prove to your sellers that you can market their properties successfully and that you consider their own values.

Show your clients that you have a different tactic. Prove that you are going to create meaningful ads that will be on the same page with your clients. Convincing photographs and well-written marketing materials will make a difference. Your client’s home will be the one that piques interest, not the one that gets overlooked.

5. Be ready with post-presentation follow-ups:

The homeowners are going to have some questions for you. They are still getting to know you and they want more details. You should see this as an opportunity to build your relationship with them. All you have to do is try to have the answers ahead of time.

You should consider the usual questions and try to answer them beforehand:

How do you consider your agency in comparison to others?

What are your qualifications? Certifications?

Are you trustworthy? Are you easy to work with?

Can you give details about your past transactions?

There will be questions you can’t anticipate. For these, remember that you don’t have to provide in-depth answers if you’re not sure about something. Honesty is your best policy.

A good idea on how to deal with this is writing an email to your clients after the presentation. Here you can give detailed answers about anything they want to know. You will also be able to research your answers and be sure you give the right information.

For real estate agents, the battle does not end after getting a listing appointment. You have to give it your all to secure the listing from the homeowners who wish to sell their homes. Amaze them with your listing presentation.