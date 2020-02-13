By David Greenspan

The first month and a half of the year is now history. Time flies these days. And just like that you are 30 days closer to the time of the year where you should earn 60 per cent of your annual income.

So how did your month of January go?

Did you get out of the gate at full speed like I told you to, or did you get started about a week late, and then it took you some time to get into the swing of things? Goal setting keeps us focused on our path. It reminds us why we’re doing what we’re doing everyday, it guides us to actually know what we should be doing everyday. Creating predictable days with income-producing activities is the key to winning your day. Win the day, you win the week, then the month and then your year. And now you’ve achieved what you set out to do from the start of the year.

So how is your year going so far? Did you accomplish enough of those goals? Reach out to people on your list and use all “7 ways” to do this. Always remember this is a relationship business. The more you connect with people now, the more you set yourself up to be in the right place at the right time as people decide they want to list their home in these next few weeks.

Watch the video for more!