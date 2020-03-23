By Gurcharan Garry Bhaura

As the world fights the coronavirus, everyone should be adopting social distancing or voluntary self-isolation to help slow the spread of the virus.

Here are some tips about what real estate professionals can do while they are spending time at home:

Reorganize your sphere of influence or CRM system. Update your WhatsApp groups, or if you don’t have one, create it.

Complete your continued education if it’s due in the upcoming months.

Make sure all the admin or paperwork you have for your pending transactions is up to date.

Learn something online that you always wanted to know but never had the time to find out. For example, learn about personality traits or different cultures and how to work with them. Anything that updates your education will help your business.

If you work with a franchised company, research all the tools and services they provide to grow your business. Believe me, there are lots of things that you don’t even know about that are available for you.

Schedule all your online marketing posts and update your online information on all platforms.

Register for online designation courses if possible and upgrade your professional education.

Learn more about your board or local real estate organization by visiting its website. There’s lots to explore and learn.

Call your clients and ask if they are feeling okay, or if they need anything where you may be able to help.

Call your fellow Realtor friends and ask them the same questions.

Check all new construction projects in your area to see if they are still launching on the planned date or if there is a new projected launch date.

Follow up all your upcoming closings.

Let’s manage this extraordinary time by being diligent. There is an opportunity to show to the future generation how well we managed this crisis. Most importantly, stay safe and calm.