HomeLife Realty Services recently announced the appointment of Matt Dusenbury as its new head of brand marketing, communications and social media.

“This is an incredible time to be a part of HomeLife,” says Andrew Cimerman, founder and CEO. “We recently celebrated the achievements of our agents and brokers at our International Conference in Gatineau, Que. and launched our Five Star Higher Standards Certification program to take their business to the next level. With so much more on the way, we are delighted that Matt is joining HomeLife to further this success.”

Dusenbury brings a deep background of marketing and media to the role, the company says. A graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a Master of Arts in Journalism, he has spent his career building teams and technology across a variety of industries.

“With the systems and tools the company has invested in building, and thousands of members nationwide, there is tremendous opportunity for growth,” says Dusenbury. “I look forward to continuing to drive the HomeLife Five Star Brand as the gold standard in the industry.”

HomeLife was founded in 1985 in Toronto as an international real estate franchisor.