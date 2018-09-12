A security system is installed for occupant health or safety or to protect the building from intruders/invasion. The main difference between the various security systems is the type of sensors used and the way in which the system is monitored.
Here are a few examples:
Motion sensor:
This is the most common alarm that triggers light fixtures and alarms inside or outside the home. It can differentiate between a 30 lb. dog and a 165 lb. burglar.
Window/door opening detectors:
These are the most popular type of alarm. They warn occupants that someone has entered the home.
Pressure mats:
Installed inside of the entry doors to indicate someone has entered the home.
Glass break/noise sensors:
Indicates that a window has been broken by an intruder trying to access the home.
Video surveillance:
Records activities in certain areas in and around the home and monitors these areas on video monitors. Some systems can be controlled via the internet.
Carbon monoxide and/or smoke detectors:
Can be incorporated into most security systems to alert occupants if there is a problem with the indoor air quality.
Temperature sensors:
Senses low temperatures (which may cause pipes to freeze and water damage) and/or high temperatures (indicating a fire).
Water sensors:
Detect leaks from appliances, sump pits or basement wall/foundation leaks.
Vibration sensors:
Used in earthquake-prone areas to provide early warning of an earthquake’s sound waves before the earthquake causes damage.
Pool alarms and sensors:
Used to monitor a swimming pool and activates if someone falls in.
Infrared light:
This is a type of sensor that keeps track of the ambient room temperature. If a body enters the room, the room temperature changes and the sensor detects the change. Some sensors use passive infrared sensors as well as Doppler technology, which detects a moving mass.