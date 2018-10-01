Vancouver brokerage Holywell Properties is now putting sold prices online for homes sold through the MLS systems of Greater Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Chilliwack and area on its website at Zealty.ca.

The site’s interactive map provides MLS sold prices soon after they are provided to the real estate board, the company says. It includes a year’s worth of detail on sold properties as well as four years of MLS transaction history for all properties in the Lower Mainland.

The real estate boards are not making the information available in their VOW feeds yet as they study how the Toronto Real Estate Board complies with a Competition Tribunal order to include it and other data, after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled it would not hear TREB’s appeal of the order.

Holywell Properties managing broker Adam Major says the company created a “workaround” to provide the information until the boards begin offering it. Clients can access sold information by creating a password-controlled account on Zealty.ca. “This also allows them to get access to additional market information that is hard to find anywhere else in B.C., including neighbourhood-specific sales statistics, MLS transaction history and recently sold comparable properties,” the company says.

The website’s interactive map also has information on active MLS property listings for the entire province, information about public and independent schools throughout B.C., regional climate information and the location of Agricultural Land Reserve tracts, the company says.

“We’re thrilled with the Supreme Court’s decision because we can now deliver this vital information to our clients,” says Major.