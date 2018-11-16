By Chris Seepe
Several Canadian real estate industry pundits recently said that we won’t recognize the Realtor five years from now. None of them said why. Here’s why.
High-tech companies are pouring billions into next-generation technologies for real estate. Do an Internet search on “proptech” and find out which companies are looking to make Realtors irrelevant and racing to win this multi-trillion-dollar business. None are talking about the Realtor’s future role and some are implying Realtors won’t be needed.
Then research “blockchain”. This technology is doing for “value” transactions what the internet did for information sharing. The internet was created to move data instantly between parties worldwide around a design foundation of reliability, which was naïve given the pervasiveness of viruses, hacking and fraud. Yet a value transaction such as clearing a cheque, wiring money or closing a real estate transaction takes days or weeks.
Blockchain is a peer-to-peer (think consumer-to-consumer) transaction technology that is removing the need for traditional trusted entities like banks, lawyers, government financial policing agencies, accountants, mortgage brokers and Realtors, in all types of value or asset transactions – money, artwork, patents, music, vehicles, property – between two parties. Combined with artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, smart contracts and the internet, blockchain is already seeding a worldwide decentralized ecosystem for value exchange without need for traditional trusted entities. It’s facilitating such value exchanges at a fraction of today’s costs. Soon, real estate lawyers’ fees, mortgage agents’ and Realtors’ commissions, banking fees, possibly land transfer taxes and even the traditional land registry will diminish significantly or disappear.
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff announced in September that Zillow will aggressively embrace blockchain. If blockchain means directly connecting buyers to sellers, what is the Realtor’s role within Zillow five years from now?
Zillow-like companies need Realtors today because they don’t have the sales force to populate their listings database. But once consumers learn and appreciate the convenience, low cost and worldwide market reach of a peer-to-peer listing service with a built-in trusted entity (blockchain, not Zillow), artificial intelligence property pricing, auto-managed and executed agreements of purchase and sale, encrypted currency like Bitcoin, instant mortgages (Zillow offers “mortgage origination” via its subsidiary, Mortgage Lenders of America), and a technology infrastructure that is “immutable”, consumers will flock to these online services to manage the end-to-end process of selling and buying a house.
What’s a Realtor to do? If you give your listings to an online listing company, you could be contributing to your own future business demise. If you don’t embrace proptech, you’ll definitely find yourself without a career within the coming decade.
Will Canadian organized real estate save the day? Do you think spending millions of membership dues to limit the publishing of certain data outside the MLS or registering trademarks will make one iota of difference?
CREA’s and TREB’s 2016 revenue were each under $40 million. CREA spent $500,000 on technology; TREB spent $15 million on computer technology. Zillow invested more than $100 million just in R&D. Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook, which have all stated they want in on the real estate business, spent $16.1, $14.3, $12.3 and $5.9 billion in R&D, respectively. CB Insights monitors real estate tech markets. It says newer residential real estate technology startups have focused on mortgages, direct-home buying and title and closing. Commercial sector startups focused on data, valuation and analytics, investment crowdfunding and energy management.
How many commercial listings do you find on the MLS? The commercial real estate old boys’ network will also take a beating. What developer or property owner needs a Realtor if they can directly access thousands of small investors for any one project via crowdfunding and provide them with myriad analysis tools and information in order to make an informed decision?
Realtor.ca and the traditional board-level MLS as we know it today will become irrelevant within a decade.
Opendoor, a startup, raised $725 million and is valued at $4.4 billion. It and Zillow flip homes with the press of a button. Point.com empowers homeowners to sell small fractions of their home equity to investors. WeWork is turning office space into real estate-on-demand. Slock.it offers a smart lock that opens when contract conditions have been met and enables anyone to rent, sell or share any asset without a middleman. OpenBazaar is a free online marketplace where you can create a store and sell anything. It’s not a company or organization. It’s open source software that nobody controls.
Realtors are intended to be “trusted” middlemen. What a future Realtor’s role might be requires a separate article but, with absolute certainty, it won’t be gatekeepers of MLS data. And the commission income stream will drop precipitously.
Whatever the role, if you’re not tech-savvy – social media, online advertising, blogging, email drip marketing, aerial and 3D video, social graphics, conversion rates – you’ll consistently lose to those who are.
Thank you for your over hyped and out of touch thoughts. I needed a laugh this afternoon. LOLO ……for over 20 years that I have been in this business, I sometimes come across amusing article such as yours. The reality is everytime a new technology comes into our real estate industry, some that are out of touch and do not work in the trenches always make forcasts and predictions about how the realtor is not going to be needed in the future. Nothing could be further from the truth. Over 98% of real estate transactions are done through a realtor.
Take into account the reputation of realtors and you’ll see how a lot of people will take advantage of any technology available to avoid dealing with them.
Brilliantly thought out article. Congratulations to the author.
Looks as though the machines will take over many of the routine tasks currently performed by real estate agents. Exposure seems destined to become a free service. It’s already free for buyers. If the author is correct, the proptech industry will make exposure free to sellers as well.
Maybe the residential agent of the future will transition from the current mindset of “list to last” to one of working for buyers. And maybe our work with buyers will shift from matching buyers with the home of their dreams, to one of negotiating a better price. We all negotiate to some extent. It’s integral to any agency process. What if we made it our central value proposition?
The funny thing is, we have the data to prove that we are very good negotiators indeed. It’s already being tracked by every local real estate Board. So why aren’t we doing the analysis? And publicizing it.
Here’s a proven way to quantify the value of our negotiating skills. Simply compare the sales price to list price ratios across two sets of transactions. One where the buyer’s agent is negotiating on behalf of their client. The other where the agent remains silent and the buyer negotiates for themselves.
Many years ago, Sprint Corp conducted a similar study and concluded that the value of having an agent negotiate on a buyer’s behalf was approximately 5% of the final sales price.
We fund our local Boards to service our needs. Why aren’t we asking for this type of analysis?
When ordinary people (the masses) sitting side by side “talk” to one another by “Txting,” instead of physically speaking, this perhaps is an acknowledgement precursor as to how real estate business will be done in the future using AI. Eliminating any need for personal one on one discussion, as in conversational rapport. We are merely seeing the tipping point of the zeitgeist. There’s so much more to come. We should live so long?
Here is an example someone might find interesting. A 40-something local couple bought a three-million plus property on the coast, never having seen it. Shocking? Found it on social sell-all site best to remain nameless but well-recognized. They bought it sight-unseen. Literally. They are just plain folks whose dad ran small businesses and sold them to help the child’s dream happen.
Turns out it is a historical property. The intent was to turn it into a B and B. The father has since put another three million into it, and every change has to be govt approved. Takes months. Even right down to needing permissions regarding removing generations-old, ancient wallpaper.
It’s become a whale with its mouth open. Sneaking suspicion it will never get finished. Fortunately the father, nearing 80, can afford to keep feeding the whale, apparently. For the daughter it’s a plaything dream nightmare. Hard to believe but true. I know the people just a little. It’s an earth-moving experience. Typically very down to earth ultra-cautious investment people who believe in GIC’s.
This example is likely just one of thousands: no agent of any descriptor involved. There’s a new person joining this AI group constantly. Are they more than just part of the overall group of buy/sell privately new world echelon?
This article outlines the very reason that Canadian realtors should never put their listings on or sign any contracts
with Zillow. Why would you give the control of your real estate business to a foreign country? We already pour billions into Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and so on. Trump should be thrilled at how stupid we are to pay these American companies.
This article points out the future intentions of Zillow. Why would anyone sign on to a future slow death of your business?
It is not possible to eliminate realtors in the next ten years. We have many buyers and sellers who will still need the service and guidance of a good REALTOR.
But wake up and protect your business!!
This sounds a lot like a fluffing of an article from 1980’s when computers and (ILS Independent Listing Service) and other discount brokers and online sales were going to put realtors out of business. How’s that working so far?
Predictions are almost always more aggressive in timelines than reality … but not always wrong. I didn’t discount the emotional aspects of the realtor’s role in the real estate transaction. I only had 800 words for the article, which is why the follow-up article begs to be written — what WILL the future realtor’s role be? The fact that the cited technologies have been available doesn’t mean realtors have embraced them–which was my point. If you don’t, you’ll be left behind. To your point about Artificial Intelligence (AI), and to my point about doing some homework, many people think what you think and so they believe they’re safe. They’re not. In March 2016, Google’s DeepMind A.I. algorithm AlphaGo repeatedly defeated Lee Sedol, the world’s top Go player. The algorithm displayed sophisticated machine learning to win one of the world’s most complex strategy board games. Fan Hui, a world class Go player first thought one of the computer’s lethal moves was a mistake. But when the outcome became evident he said in shock, “It’s not a human move. I’ve never seen a human play this move. So beautiful”. So, AI may not replace humans but the line is blurring. Alan Turing argued against all the major objections to the proposition that “machines can think”. Notwithstanding whether you believe AI can supplant realtor services, there’s no question that the realtor of today will not exist in 10 years and its possible that the role of one changes so much that the realtor of tomorrow may not even be called a realtor then.
I would hardly consider, social media , on line advertising , blogging, email drip marketing or aerial 3D video as being tech savvy. These are , and have been , services readily available to realtors for quite awhile now. One important factor over looked in this process is that the purchase of a home is largely a human emotional experience. The human guidance , weather it be a lawyer, banker or realtor, is an important part of the process. And with all this technology taking over who will ever be looking for any commercial properties? And in my own opinion AI is removing all creativity and discovery of anything new for humans. Back in 1995 I attended a conference where the speaker was preaching that in five years you will not recognize the real estate industry. Over Twenty years later nothing much has changed. Sure communication is easier , pictures and videos are great. And quite often you never meet the agent you do a deal with. But there are still open houses , flyers in my mail box, ads in news papers and buyer’s looking at properties with a realtor. This is not the first time in history that others have been trying to take over an industry with technology and I predict it will not be the last time.
Excellent! Thought-provoking! esp the “purpose of Blockchain” aspect! Keep it Up!!