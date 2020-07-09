By David Greenspan

Has the business of real estate really changed much? I mean from 20 or 30 years ago, even 40 to 50 years ago? You’re probably thinking I’m crazy to even ask that.

But think about it – what has really changed? Yes, there is a whole bunch of new tech tools available and so many more ways to market ourselves…yes, a lot has changed.

But has the way we actually earn the business changed much? It’s always been a people business and it still is today. We always needed to build relationships with people back then, and we still need to today. To truly earn the business, it’s all about the real connection. There are a million more options for how to connect and market ourselves, but how we get the business remains the same.

This is where the problem comes in. With so many options to choose from, which one is the right one? And my question directly to you is, once you think you know which one is right, have you budgeted to see if you can afford it, and have you planned all of the other support tools you need to put in place around it?

My father owned a real estate brokerage when I was young. I spent the first 20 years of my life hanging out there, so I remember how they did it “back in the day”. I have also spent the past 16 years of my life talking to and learning from thousands of other Realtors every day, and I’d like to consider myself someone who knows what’s up with today’s new-school strategies. I believe to survive and win today, its all about mixing the old with the new. A mix of the active and the passive touch points, to deliver the right message across the right channel, so you can put yourself in the right place at the right time.

Remember, it has always been, and always will be, a people business!