Hanlon Realty of St. John’s, Nfld. has put its tour bus to good use this summer. In June the brokerage participated in the Mundy Pond Regatta in west end St. John’s. “A group of our agents were on hand all day long with the bus at the regatta. We spent the whole day giving out bottles of water and prizes,” says sales rep Debbie Hollett. She says more than 5,000 people went through, providing the brokerage with “a magnificent amount of exposure brand awareness for a small investment.”

The bus also was used at the Avalon Raceway Fun Day sponsored by Hanlon Realty. A group of agents volunteered to sell 50/50 tickets in aid of the school lunch association, raising $1,000.

In August the brokerage sponsored a food drive at Colemans Grocery in Mount Pearl. The theme was “fill the bus with food for the kids”. It raised $5,600 in food and cash for St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.