Hanlon Realty of St. John’s recently held its second annual food drive for Emmaus House, a local food bank. The brokerage raised more than $6,000 in food and money.

“This is our third food drive in the past year,” says sales rep Debbie Hollett. “We have raised over $18,000 in food and money for two local food banks. When I called an organizer to let her know that Hanlon would be doing a second Christmas food drive for them, she said they were praying to hear from us. I was very touched by this.”