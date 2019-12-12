Hanlon Realty in St. John’s, N.L. moved into a new building on East White Hill Road in August.

The new building is “modern, spacious and has the most up-to-date-technology,” says Hanlon Realtor Debbie Hollett.

“Wayne Hanlon, along with his wife Martina, our broker Richard Kennedy and myself all started at Hanlon Realty 22 years ago,” says Hollett. “We have long-term agents like Larry Hann, Alison Hull and Paul Dominic, who all have over 10 years with the company.” The brokerage has 55 salespeople.

“The site for our new building was land in Wayne’s family for years. He lived in a family home on the site back in the 1970s. His late mother Gloria, once a Realtor herself, used the site for various business adventures over the years,” says Hollett.

“Many businesspeople are scaling back due to the economic constraints of today. Not Wayne. He moved forward with his building. He frequently brings in speakers to help his agents improve their careers, at no expense to the agents. It is paying off as the company is now expanding at a steady pace,” she says.