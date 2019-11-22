By Matt Dusenbury

Education is absolutely vital to the success of every agent, broker and manager. In 2001, HomeLife founded HomeLife University with the mandate of providing ongoing training to handle any and all professional situations with an extensive range of courses and materials taught by industry specialists. This has culminated in the Five Star Higher Standards Service Certification, an intensive program that gives members in-depth training on professionalism in the industry and a variety of other subjects. It is only after passing this rigorous course that someone can earn the title of Higher Standards Certified.

In October, hundreds of graduates finally touched the stars.

“This inaugural Graduation Day sets a new bar for education in real estate,” says Andrew Cimerman, founder and CEO of HomeLife. “As graduates of this program, you now represent the highest standard locally, nationally and globally.”

In developing this curriculum, several revelations of what makes for success have come to light. As the industry looks toward 2020, here are three key traits that can set an agent, broker and manager on the path to prosperity.

Commitment:

This may seem like a simple point, even an obvious one, but it is absolutely crucial. One’s success is directly tied to their commitment to wanting to be the absolute best in this industry. Without the right attitude, all the tips, tools and training in the world can’t turn an average individual into a great one.

“Time and again, the most common refrain I hear from HomeLife University graduates is their desire to provide a higher standard of quality and experience in everything they do,” says Gabrielle Jeans, dean of HomeLife University. “That spirit is something we want to grow in our training courses because there’s just no substitute for it. Committing to something is the most powerful thing of all – it makes you unstoppable.”

A committed agent, broker or manager is one who reaches for the stars. For them, every day is a chance to learn something new, create something new, do something new. The right education and the right instructors can harness that energy and help them find their way into the spotlight.

Cultivating education:

It isn’t enough to offer a couple of manuals and a few brochures anymore. Education is about innovation and engagement. Wanting to be the best means setting your ideals as high as can be and having the tenacity and grit to live up to them each and every day.

On Graduation Day this year, countless agents, brokers and managers from across Canada were rewarded for having the courage to follow their convictions. That journey, from the sidewalk to the stage, was years in the making.

“When 700 people filed into that room to attend the seminar, that’s when it clicked: ‘we’re really onto something here’,” says Jeans. “All these people have the drive. They have the spirit. The right curriculum is what they have been waiting for. They know that their success is tied to knowledge, professionalism and a strong work ethic.”

Carving your path with cutting-edge tech:

The Five Star and Rising Star Graduates all undergo training in a number of systems and tools as part of the program. Learning about new technologies is what gives a salesperson the ability to act quickly and decisively, whether that’s generating new marketing pieces, following up on leads or creating winning presentations. HomeLife members have access to the Reallium Technology Pack, a suite of digital tools that lets them apply their skills to web design, marketing and online lead generation. To be successful in this industry means using every available tool to find creative solutions to challenging problems.

“Having that Five Star or Rising Star designation in front of your name really makes a difference,” said one agent. “People know that you’ve done the work and are committed to always improving to provide that high level of experience.”

Every graduating member, whether agent, broker or manager, left the ceremony with their feet planted firmly on a foundation of extraordinary education and their success powered by constant innovation.

“They are at the centre of a global movement,” says Cimerman.