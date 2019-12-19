By Sue Styles

As Winston Churchill once said, “Too often the strong silent man is silent because he does not know what to say and is reputed strong only because he has remained silent.”

In the beginning, you may have been quiet because as a new agent you didn’t want to expose your inexperience. As years go on, you may have not pursued boasting because you are super humble.

But may I suggest that in the saturated real estate market, strategically making a slight shift from secret agent to special agent could yield high R.O.I. for your future business. Many agents that I sit down with and assess suffer from “secret agent syndrome”. If you can take two minutes to read along, maybe you will discover that your business has been suffering too. Here are three of the most common mistakes that keep agents from becoming a “special agent”:

1. Old and/or unprofessional photos: I could probably visit any number of brokerages and find at least a few agents who got licensed in 1980 and still have the picture to prove it. This is an easy upgrade if you simply make an appointment with your favourite photographer and spend a few hundred dollars on a handful of modern, lifestyle, high-resolution photos that you can proudly use on all of your online platforms. (Please share this with someone who needs to hear this!)

This goes for listing photos too.

2. Generic bio: When I begin working with a Realtor I always do an online search, as if I was a potential client. What you have written in your bio or on your “About” page is supposed to motivate me to reach out and take my search to the next level. Look at your information with new eyes and ask yourself if what you wrote is:

Engaging

Endearing and

Inviting

Did you know that your “About” page is the second-most visited page on your website? Second only to the home page. We know that people look you up so that they can get to know you better – are you keeping your best stories and experiences a secret? I would encourage you to make them special.

3. Lack of online brand building: Even Solopreneurs who join in the online social platforms for networking and entertainment admit to me that they often have no strategy. Social media is the ideal place to share your stories and experiences and to advertise yourself. You don’t have to hire a million-dollar marketing firm, but you do need to have a plan. If you just assigned a small percentage of your annual marketing budget (across industries a marketing budget should be 10 to 20 per cent of your projected gross revenue) you could hire some help to create content, schedule posts and develop an annual marketing calendar.

Churchill has become admired for his most famous speech, Never give up! and we can imagine him pacing back and forth with cigar in his mouth. Take his simple authenticity to heart and transform yourself into the special agent you were meant to be!