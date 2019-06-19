Gloria Yeung and David Birnbaum have joined Re/Max Hallmark’s Leslieville office in Toronto. They bring almost 35 years of collective experience to the table.

Birnbaum joins Re/Max Hallmark from Forest Hill Real Estate, where he achieved Diamond Elite Status as the No. 1 sales representative in transactions throughout the province from 2015 to 2018.

His business partner, Gloria Yeung, was awarded “Rookie of the Year” in her first year of real estate and ranked first in the company – Property.ca – by her third year. She has received numerous awards and was one of the top 25 sales reps of resale condominiums sold in the GTA in 2018.

Yeung is fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Birnbaum is conversant in English, Spanish and French. Yeung’s ability to connect with people from different backgrounds, cultures and age groups, gives her a competitive advantage, the company says, while Birnbaum’s background in property management for Brookfield Property Management and wide-ranging knowledge of the Condominium Act and the Landlord and Tenant Act was pivotal to his success in the housing market.

Ken McLachlan, broker/owner of Re/Max Hallmark, says Yeung and Birnbaum “are the next generation of Realtors. They’re tapped into all facets of the business, able to quickly identify trends and developments in the Greater Toronto Area housing market. They’re tech-savvy with a global following. Their business practices are founded on trust and integrity. They are the perfect fit for our ever-evolving company.”

Yeung says, “The people, culture and promise of teamwork at Re/Max Hallmark resonated with both David and me. In today’s exceptionally competitive market, it’s important to work in an environment that is success-oriented. Hallmark has nailed that formula.”

Re/Max Hallmark has more than 1,600 salespeople who generate more than $9.1 billion in annual sales out of 26 offices in Ontario.