The Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA) recently announced that Glen Tosh of Royal LePage Martin-Liberty Realty in Brandon is the association’s 2020 president.

Tosh has been an MREA member and Realtor in the Brandon area since 2008. He started his career as a mortgage broker “and quickly switched over to the sales side when he saw the impact that Realtors have in helping people fulfill their dreams of homeownership,” says MREA in a news release.

“Following in his parents’ footsteps, Glen has been volunteering nearly his entire life. From coaching, community development and foundation work, Glen is committed to making a difference in his community,” says MREA. The Assiniboine Community College Alumni Association recently presented Tosh with its Community Service Award. He also received the Community Leader award from The Brandon Sun in 2018.

“I enjoy meeting new people through my job and volunteering roles,” says Tosh. “As a volunteer, I appreciate the process and diligence at the executive level. Initially, I was surprised how much work is done behind the scenes and impressed by how often staff and volunteers meet with political leaders to share their industry knowledge and advocate for homeowners.”

He says, “It is exciting to serve with a board and staff that has a nice blend of experience and new ideas as we continue to move forward with the three pillars of the association: to build, empower and uphold the real estate profession.”

Also on the MREA 2020 Board of Directors: Stewart Elston, Powell Property Group, Winnipeg, president elect; Julie Friesen, Delta Real Estate, Steinbach, treasurer; David Powell, Powell Property Group, Winnipeg, immediate past president; Roberta Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, education chair; Lorne Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Manitoba PAC chair; Chris Pennycook, Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate, Winnipeg, director at large; Adrian Schulz, Imperial Properties, Winnipeg, director at large; Catherine Schellenberg, Re/Max Professionals, WinnipegRealtors president; Kourosh Doustshenas, Expert Real Estate Services, WinnipegRealtors president elect; Mandy King, No Place Like Home Realty, Brandon Area Realtors president; and Michael Barrett, Re/Max ValleyView Realty, CREA regional director.