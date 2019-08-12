The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB) has appointed George Greenwood as its new CEO.

With an MBA from Dalhousie, a Bachelor of Technology in Management from BCIT and designations of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner, Greenwood brings a skill set that includes strategy, finance, operations and human resources, says the board in a news release.

“This is an exciting time for OMREB, and we are confident that George’s highly collaborative approach and strong focus on members will move us even further along the road to becoming a stronger, more effective organization,” says OMREB president Michael Loewen.

Greenwood has had an extensive career in the credit union system in three provinces. The board says Greenwood’s amassed knowledge and track record of developing strategies to thrive in a sector that is competitive and rapidly changing makes him ideally suited for this leadership position.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team at OMREB as we work together to continue adding value and benefits to our Realtor members,” says Greenwood. “It’s exciting to be returning to B.C. after 15 years away.”

Greenwood takes office on Sept. 3.