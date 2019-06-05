Royal LePage Turner Realty in Gander, NL hosted a performance of The Vagina Monologues recently, raising $5,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The funds were directed to Cara Transition House, an organization providing shelter and security to women and their children who are fleeing family violence.

Organizer and sales rep Michele Dove says, “We couldn’t have asked for a better response from Gander and surrounding areas. We also received a lovely thank you from Ann Marie Connors, executive director at Cara House, expressing her heartfelt appreciation. We’re thoroughly inspired to continue to do all we can to support the brave women and children they serve.”