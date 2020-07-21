A Toronto company has solved a big problem for sales reps who are trying to show a condo and locate the correct lock box.

“I’m sure you are aware of the problem where the listing instructions say, ‘Black lockbox on rack’ and there are 38 black lock boxes on the rack! It’s a huge problem in Toronto,” says Michael Seetner, president of FunKey Cases. “We have started a company that manufactures bright silicone covers to make this process easier and obvious. I expect it will have a big impact for COVID-19 listing safety, because you only need to touch one lock box.”

FunKey Cases’ Key Lock Box Covers are brightly colored silicone sleeves designed to fit Airbnb and real estate lock boxes. They are compatible with the Master Lock 5400D Key Storage Lock Box, and Seetner says the company is also finishing a product to fit SentiLock lock boxes.

The boxes are available in five bright colors. Made of silicone rubber, they are flexible and freeze proof, Seetner says. They can be cleaned with water and can also be written on with permanent marker and wiped clean with rubbing alcohol.

They can be ordered from Funkeycases.com for $14.99 each.

In a testimonial written for the company, sales rep Miranda Caldwell of Core Assets Real Estate says, “Normally, trying to find another black lock box in a sea of unbranded lock boxes is daunting, but not with Funkey Cases. They stand out. I feel that using a Funkey Case enhances my professionalism and helps elevate user experience – even if that’s for a co-op agent. The less time an agent spends trying to find my lockbox, the quicker they can get back to their client and into my unit. Highly recommend.”