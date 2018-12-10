On Sunday, Dec. 16, Freeman Real Estate in Toronto will host its third annual Great Turkey Give event to show gratitude to the Bloor and Bathurst neighbourhood they call home. Freeman Real Estate has partnered with Spirit of Math Schools and Santaguida Fine Foods to give away more than 9,000 pounds of turkeys at no charge.

Inspired by the generosity of Honest Ed’s, the event will take place just a few blocks north of where the original turkey giveaway took place.

“A free turkey giveaway seemed like a logical next step in the business’ 47 years of community involvement,” says Elden Freeman, broker of record. “We always admired Ed’s charity and we’re big believers in our local community. As residents and business persons, we benefit a good deal from our community. This is one way we can pay back and say thank you.”

The event will take place at 988 Bathurst St. (four blocks north of Bloor Street) starting at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day until all of the turkeys have been given away. It’s expected that the turkeys will be gone before noon.

Helping to distribute the turkeys this year will be Toronto city councillors Mike Layton, Joe Cressy and Josh Matlow, as well as a number of other local celebrities and political figures.