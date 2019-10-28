Royal LePage Gardiner Realty raised $31,620 at the 6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event – the most successful year yet. The funds will be donated to local women’s shelter Women in Transition House, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

There were 100 walkers, walking a mile in high-heeled shoes to show their support for the cause. Special guests included Fredericton and area MP Matt DeCourcey, City of Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien, chief of police Roger Brown, fire chief Dwayne Killingbeck, RCMP Fredericton detachment chief Ross White, CFB Gagetown Commander Lt.-Col. Childs and numerous members of local fire and police departments.

“It was truly an honour for all of us at Royal LePage Gardiner Realty to see familiar and new faces come together to help put an end to family violence in our community,” says broker/owner Lincoln Thompson. “Witnessing men from all walks of life advocating for women and children in need is deeply moving. It also shows us how impactful we can be when we stand together for the greater good.”

To date, this event has raised over $136,000 to assist women and children escaping domestic violence.