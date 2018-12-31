Randy Dyck, a top producer and primary agent for the eXimus Real Estate Team in the Fraser Valley, B.C. recently joined eXp Realty. Dyck and his team have been top sellers in the Abbotsford, Langley and Fraser Valley real estate market since 1992. Dyck is a multi-year FVREB Medallion Club President’s Award winner. With Re/Max, he was named the second-highest producer in Western Canada, and #6 in production across all of Canada.

“We have a shared vision for the real estate landscape within the Fraser Valley region, and our new partnership enables us to create stronger relationships with local homeowners through improved access to innovative resources,” says Dyck.