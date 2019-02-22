Volunteering has been a rewarding way for Jennifer Barbosa to meet other Realtors and neighbours. She joined Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in 2018 and participated in her first Realtors Care Blanket Drive, which provides clothing and bedding to people in need and funds social housing projects. Barbosa promoted the project to her friends and clients and collected donations. She even enlisted her mother to join her in delivering items to a drop-off centre.

“I think anyone living in Metro Vancouver feels deeply concerned for those living on our streets, especially as the cooler weather approaches. I believe this effort not only improves lives but also saves lives right here in our community,” she says.

During her previous profession as a banker for 14 years, Barbosa ran a successful campaign for the United Way of the Lower Mainland.

“I worked out of the United Way’s office during one of the campaigns as the official TD Loan Representative to help them grow their donation dollars by visiting businesses and supporting their individual campaigns by running seminars, answering questions, providing marketing and informational materials, and collecting and tallying their donations and pledges for them.”

Recently she participated in the Steveston Icebreaker 8K Run/Walk that began in Steveston and meandered along the scenic Fraser River. Entrance fees for the race support the Kajaks Track & Field Club, a non-profit community-based athletics club.