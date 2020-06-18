The Toronto-based Filipino Canadian Real Estate Association (FILCREA), under the leadership of president Resty Ragragio, has been a contributor and supporter of those impacted by COVID-19 back home.

Through its GoFundMe initiative, chaired by Arlene Martirez Volpentesta, FILCREA raised $5,460 to assist Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso in purchasing 10,000 face masks and 7,200 packages of instant noodles for those in need.

The association also sold unique T-shirts with the “Love your Lungs, Stop the Spread of COVID-19” logo. That project was chaired by Lourdes Lachica, VP publicity and promotions.

“FILCREA is not only in the business of real estate but in the real business of helping people,” says Ragragio. “We need to give back to our community here in Canada as well as the Philippines.”

He says the association appreciates the help of Ruben Co of New Goldmines Tours & Travel, and FILCREA treasurer Emily Sy, for the co-ordination and prompt delivery of the packages to the City of Manila.

The association was formed in 2005 and has about 25 members.