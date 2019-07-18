Félice Miranda and Janet Floyd from Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa raised $5,380 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at their HeeHaws for the Cause stand-up comedy fundraiser.

“The event was a wonderful success,” says Floyd. “The comics – including Félice – were terrific and our audience of 170 was so fantastic and supportive of the cause.”

Proceeds from the event were directed to Cornerstone Housing for Women, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“Creating HeeHaws for the Cause to bring my stand-up comedy hobby and real estate business together in support of our community has been a win-win,” says Miranda. “It brings tears to my eyes to think about how we’ve come together to laugh while raising much-needed funds for women and children who are seeking a safer future.”