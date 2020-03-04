FCT, a national title insurance and real estate technology firm based in Oakville, Ont., has joined the Verified.Me network to help lending professionals complete identity validation for borrowers.

As part of the network, FCT will integrate the Verified.Me service into its Verify+ platform, a service for lending professionals to complete identity validation and secure document transmission for direct-to-consumer lending channels, the company says. Once a borrower has agreed to the identity validation process, they will be guided through a workflow that integrates Verified.Me, allowing lenders to collect and validate a borrower’s information from a trusted provider, such as their financial institution.

Verified.Me uses these trusted connections to help verify identities, create accounts and access online services from other trusted organizations, the company says. It says it reduces unnecessary oversharing of personal information by providing consumers the choice of when and with whom their information is shared.

“We’re proud to support FCT’s adoption of digital identity in the real estate space and its commitment to support lenders through the identity verification process,” says Greg Wolfond, founder and CEO, SecureKey Technologies. “The relationship between lenders and borrowers relies on the secure exchange of information. By welcoming FCT to the Verified.Me network, we are excited to streamline online identity verification and eliminate the inconvenience that borrowers previously experienced through requirements to physically visit a branch.”