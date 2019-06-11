Cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty is now open for business in Saskatchewan and the company will expand to Quebec, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia this summer, it recently announced. Added to existing operations in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, eXp Realty will operate in seven Canadian provinces.

The company has hired local teams to lead expansion and brokerage operations in each province. The Quebec provincial administrative broker is Donna Dalonzo, a Quebec native with more than 20 years of experience in real estate.

In Saskatchewan, Dave Markus has more than 12 years of real estate experience, and currently serves as the president of the Association of Regina Realtors.

Nova Scotia’s provincial administrative broker is Sandy McDonald, a lifelong resident of Halifax who has been in real estate since 1982.

“The interest in eXp Realty from Canadian agents has been phenomenal. Canadian agents are forward-thinking and sharp, and see the tremendous value in eXp Realty’s technology, broker service and education programs,” says eXp Realty director of Canadian brokerage operations Deborah Stevens. “eXp Realty also allows agents to build their own local businesses while having the opportunity to also establish an equity interest in its parent company, eXp World Holdings.”

The company has established market share across North America with more than 19,000 agents. By the end of summer, it says it will operate in seven Canadian provinces, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.