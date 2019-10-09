eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, recently expanded to Newfoundland and Labrador under the leadership of provincial administrative broker Nevin Hollett. He will lead the company’s expansion and brokerage operations in the province.

Hollett previously led the No. 1 team worldwide for an international franchise. He was recognized by Royal LePage as a top five agent in Atlantic Canada for five years in a row, and as a Chairman’s Club member, which represents the top one per cent of the company’s agents in Canada. In 2018, his team placed in the Top 25 in Canada for homes sold with Royal LePage.

“We’re thrilled with the rapid expansion of eXp Realty in Canada and opening in Newfoundland and Labrador under Nevin’s leadership,” says Deborah Stevens, eXp Realty’s director of Canadian brokerage operations. “Nevin’s commitment to coaching others and embracing innovation make him an excellent addition to eXp.”

eXp Realty now operates in six Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The company has more than 500 agents across Canada.