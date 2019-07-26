Exit Realty Corp. International, which has brokerages across the U.S. and Canada, announced that its pledges to charity now exceed $5.5 million. A portion of every transaction fee received by Exit is applied to its charitable fund. Through the Spirit of Exit Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, Exit offices and associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to Exit’s head office to have those funds matched from the company’s pledged pool of funds.

Non-profit organizations that have benefited from the Spirit of Exit program include those supporting the victims of domestic violence, food banks, veterans’ charities and relief funds, cancer research, Habitat for Humanity, animal welfare organizations and many more.

The company’s charitable fund also supported the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity’s disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Irma and tropical storm Harvey. The company’s relationship with Habitat for Humanity dates back to 2004 when it sponsored the first of many home builds and it has been a proud sponsor of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in both the U.S. and Canada.

“Many of our real estate professionals are involved at a grassroots level in their communities, and through the Spirit of Exit Dollar-for-Dollar Matching program, they’re able to double the impact of the funds they raise where the need is greatest in their own backyards. We’re so proud to support their local efforts,” says Tami Bonnell, CEO, Exit Realty Corp. International.