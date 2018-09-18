Exit Realty Corp. International recently announced a plan to enlist the help of an associate in each of its brokerages to act as that location’s “engagement leader”, building on the company’s culture of mentorship, to spread the word about Exit’s technology to every associate in the system.

“I travel throughout our company and personally show our associates how to use our resources. What I experience is that our agents thrive when we walk them through the use of our tools hands-on,” says Annette Anthony, the company’s vice president of technology engagement. “The challenge is, one person can’t possibly touch every agent and stay connected with them over time. Rather, what we need is an army of associates with a heart for helping other agents succeed. These Associates are our Engagement Leaders.”

To date, the company has engagement leaders in more than a quarter of its brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada with that number growing weekly.