An established Ontario brokerage serving Barrie, Innisfil and Simcoe County has switched banners and joined Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, under the leadership of owners Dean and Tania Artenosi.

Bruce Shipley, former owner of Exit Realty First North and a past president of the Barrie and District Association of Realtors, is now business development manager for Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre following the transition.

“Bruce is a heritage son of Barrie and we’ve enjoyed a strong business relationship with him for many years,” says Dean Artenosi. “The professionalism of Bruce and his team together with their long-standing connection with Simcoe County will be great assets as we work together to expand our market presence.”

The expansion for the brokerage is part of an ongoing growth strategy. Last year the company opened a new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury themed office in Scarborough. The brokerage now has eight offices in Toronto, Vaughan, Newmarket, Innisfil, Orillia and Barrie.