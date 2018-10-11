Exit Realty Corp. International has awarded Lynn Findlay subfranchisor rights to the Region of Southwestern Ontario.

Findlay has an extensive background in education and sales, the company says. Working in the Ontario Early Years child development program, she provided support and resources to children and families, leading to a career as a French-language elementary school teacher. In 2007, Findlay held a position with YMCA as a child care supervisor and served on the finance committee for all YMCA Sarnia-Lambton Chatham-Kent childcare facilities.

In 2010, Findlay achieved top-10 national sales status with accessories innovator Miche Canada. In 2013, she joined Exit Realty Twin Bridges in Sarnia as a sales rep and was awarded for outstanding production.

“I fell in love with Exit’s culture and family values,” says Findlay. “When the opportunity arose to acquire the subfranchisor rights to Southwestern Ontario, I wanted to be a part of the company’s expansion in Canada.”

In a news release, Exit says it is “aggressively expanding across the U.S. and Canada with special focus on the Greater Toronto Area, California and Texas and the addition of franchise sales representatives in other key regions.”

Findlay plans to begin development of the region close to home in Sarnia-Lambton and expand outward. “We expect to grow to more than 20 franchise locations in the region, home to hundreds of agents,” she says.

Findlay founded the Just for Laughs support group for women more than 20 years ago. She is a supporter of several women’s advocacy groups, including Sarnia Modern Women, a networking tradeshow co-founded by Exit Realty Twin Bridges broker/owner Julie Jenkins.