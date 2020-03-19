Marie Kozak has been appointed regional director for the Greater Toronto Area by Exit Realty Corp. International.

Kozak has more than 25 years of real estate business development experience, including serving as director of new agent development with Re/Max Hallmark, team leader for Keller Williams’ first luxury international office in Canada and as a luxury specialist with Chestnut Park Real Estate. Exit says Kozak has more than 2,000 “front-of-the-room hours” as a sales and personal development coach.

“Possessing an in-depth understanding of recruitment, retention, the sales process and the essential systems of success coupled with the psychology of sales and human performance, Marie will assist Exit Realty in surpassing our growth and development goals for franchise sales in the Greater Toronto Area,” says Steve Morris, founder and chairman of Exit Realty.